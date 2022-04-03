Sign up
Photo 2953
Can you see me?
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3804
photos
94
followers
78
following
809% complete
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2948
2949
2950
222
219
2951
2952
2953
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
2nd April 2022 4:22pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
cardinal
,
redbud
katy
ace
I confessed I missed it the first time I looked because I was so interested in the purple flowers. He makes a nice little pop of red in the center of this Composition.
April 3rd, 2022
