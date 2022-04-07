Sign up
Photo 2957
Blues and greens
Get pushed 506
My partner challenged me to break the rules. I thought this photo with no specific subject was still pretty.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
3808
photos
94
followers
78
following
810% complete
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
7th April 2022 3:20pm
Tags
green
,
blue
,
grass
,
wildflowers
,
randystreat-gp
,
get-pushed-506
Kathy
ace
@la_photographic
This is my first (and perhaps only) photo for your challenge. Thank you. It's hard to keep all the composition rules in my head when I take photos and difficult to forget some of them.
April 7th, 2022
