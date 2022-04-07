Previous
Blues and greens by randystreat
Photo 2957

Blues and greens

Get pushed 506
My partner challenged me to break the rules. I thought this photo with no specific subject was still pretty.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

ace
Photo Details

@la_photographic This is my first (and perhaps only) photo for your challenge. Thank you. It's hard to keep all the composition rules in my head when I take photos and difficult to forget some of them.
April 7th, 2022  
