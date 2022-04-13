Previous
Foggy Morning by randystreat
Photo 2963

Foggy Morning

I was surprised to see this view across the road this morning.
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Kathy

Mary Siegle ace
Is that out of your bathroom window that you’ve used before? I love the moodiness of this photo.
April 14th, 2022  
