Photo 2963
Foggy Morning
I was surprised to see this view across the road this morning.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
13th April 2022 6:46am
Tags
road
trees
fog
Mary Siegle
ace
Is that out of your bathroom window that you’ve used before? I love the moodiness of this photo.
April 14th, 2022
