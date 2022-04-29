Previous
Special Delivery by randystreat
Photo 2979

Special Delivery

I delivered plants and cards from youth at church to several homebound members. A good afternoon. Beautiful drive. Pleasant chats.
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Kathy

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
That was very nice of you.
April 30th, 2022  
