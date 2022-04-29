Sign up
Photo 2979
Special Delivery
I delivered plants and cards from youth at church to several homebound members. A good afternoon. Beautiful drive. Pleasant chats.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3831
photos
94
followers
78
following
816% complete
2972
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
Tags
plant
,
card
,
map
Kathy A
ace
That was very nice of you.
April 30th, 2022
