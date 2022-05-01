Previous
Next
Getting ready for work by randystreat
Photo 2981

Getting ready for work

I see a back brace, gloves and what looked like masks on this clothes line as I passed by this house today. I thought how the masks were a sign of the times, still.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
816% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise