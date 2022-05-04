Previous
Window light through the leaf by randystreat
Photo 2984

Window light through the leaf

Sitting like a lump on the sofa after I got up this morning and noticed this poinsettia leave backlit by the window light.
4th May 2022 4th May 22

Kathy

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
May 4th, 2022  
Tunia McClure ace
good artistic eye
May 4th, 2022  
Julie Ryan
Love it!
May 4th, 2022  
JackieR ace
That's beautiful!!
May 4th, 2022  
