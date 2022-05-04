Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2984
Window light through the leaf
Sitting like a lump on the sofa after I got up this morning and noticed this poinsettia leave backlit by the window light.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3836
photos
93
followers
78
following
817% complete
View this month »
2977
2978
2979
2980
2981
2982
2983
2984
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
4th May 2022 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
backlight
,
poinsettia
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
May 4th, 2022
Tunia McClure
ace
good artistic eye
May 4th, 2022
Julie Ryan
Love it!
May 4th, 2022
JackieR
ace
That's beautiful!!
May 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close