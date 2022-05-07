Previous
Coziest Memory Blanket by randystreat
Photo 2987

Coziest Memory Blanket

Quite awhile back ( http://365project.org/randystreat/365/2022-02-18 to be exact) I posted a photo of some of the mitered squares in this blanket. I finished the blanket last week and am now getting around to posting photos of it.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Kathy

@randystreat
JackieR ace
Gorgeous colours!!
May 7th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
This does look cosy.
May 7th, 2022  
