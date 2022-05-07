Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2987
Coziest Memory Blanket
Quite awhile back (
http://365project.org/randystreat/365/2022-02-18
to be exact) I posted a photo of some of the mitered squares in this blanket. I finished the blanket last week and am now getting around to posting photos of it.
7th May 2022
7th May 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3839
photos
93
followers
78
following
818% complete
View this month »
2980
2981
2982
2983
2984
2985
2986
2987
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
7th May 2022 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knitting
,
blanket
,
fiber
JackieR
ace
Gorgeous colours!!
May 7th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
This does look cosy.
May 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close