Photo 2992
Blackberry cane
12th May 2022
12th May 22
3
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
10th May 2022 8:37pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
blackberry
,
blossoms
Corinne
ace
Beautiful and fragile flowers !
May 12th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
This is beautiful.
May 12th, 2022
Kathy
ace
@cocobella
Thank you Corinne.
@wakelys
Thanks Sue. Just across the road. And the light was beautiful.
May 12th, 2022
