Previous
Next
Felting at Fiber Guild by randystreat
Photo 2995

Felting at Fiber Guild

Different styles of felting at today's meeting.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
820% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
Cool colors and shapes. Love the texture.
May 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise