Photo 2995
Felting at Fiber Guild
Different styles of felting at today's meeting.
15th May 2022
15th May 22
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3847
photos
93
followers
79
following
820% complete
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
2994
2995
Tags
wool
,
fiber
,
felting
,
roving
GaryW
Cool colors and shapes. Love the texture.
May 16th, 2022
