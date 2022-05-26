Sign up
Photo 3004
Blue Willow
I'm pooped tonight so will try to catch up with you tomorrow or the next. Thank you for your views and comments.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3856
photos
93
followers
79
following
2997
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
26th May 2022 9:13pm
Exif
View Info
blue
,
bowl
,
willow
katy
ace
This is a very pretty bowl. Love the high key affect you have given it. It makes it a great piece of art
May 27th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful bowl. It has such fine details and you captured them well.
May 27th, 2022
