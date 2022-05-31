Sign up
Photo 3009
Calling all hummingbirds
I saw one testing out a flower this afternoon, but it was gone before I could get my camera.
31st May 2022
Kathy
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
Tags
trumpet
vine
katy
ace
Beautiful color in this low-key image. I am expecting you to sit and wait next time with your camera at the ready
June 1st, 2022
