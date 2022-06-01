Previous
Next
Haircut for herbs by randystreat
Photo 3010

Haircut for herbs

I've been refreshing my potted plants. These really needed to be trimmed back. I gave them a good trim and put them on a table so they could dry. Oregano is on the left and lemon thyme on the right.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
824% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Wow! That’s a lot! Terrific photo of both of them.
June 1st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shot of your trimmings. I can imagine the lovely smell.
June 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise