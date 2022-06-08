Sign up
Photo 3017
A look at green leaves
I liked the textures and shades of green in these basil leaves.
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
3
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3869
photos
94
followers
79
following
826% complete
View this month »
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
8th June 2022 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
basil
katy
ace
This is a beautiful close up of the color with fabulous detail. FAV
June 8th, 2022
Kathy
ace
@grammyn
Thank you Katy. It caught my eye this afternoon as I was hunting a photo subject.
June 8th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
I can almost smell and taste it.
June 8th, 2022
