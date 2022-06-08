Previous
A look at green leaves by randystreat
Photo 3017

A look at green leaves

I liked the textures and shades of green in these basil leaves.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
katy ace
This is a beautiful close up of the color with fabulous detail. FAV
June 8th, 2022  
Kathy ace
@grammyn Thank you Katy. It caught my eye this afternoon as I was hunting a photo subject.
June 8th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I can almost smell and taste it.
June 8th, 2022  
