Compliments filed in complementary colored folders

Get Pushed #515

My partner challenged me to photograph complementary colours. (you can tell she ain't from around here 'cause we spell it colors - sorry Laura, a laugh at my expense, not yours). The biggest challenge for me this week has been time. I've run nonstop all week, so this is down to the wire to be posted. I've looked everywhere for complementary colors all week but came up with this late this afternoon.



And a six word title, too.