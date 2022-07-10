Previous
Many Happy Returns of the Day by randystreat
Photo 3049

Many Happy Returns of the Day

30 photos project - Older than me.
On the flyleaf is written "Many Happy Returns of the Day Charlie December 1, 1923"
I'm not sure what the occasion was but Charlie was my father's father and the book was given to me by his wife, my father's mother.
