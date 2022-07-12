Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3051
Blocking the sun
30 photos project - shadows
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3903
photos
97
followers
82
following
835% complete
View this month »
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
3051
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
12th July 2022 7:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
make-30-2022
katy
ace
I really like your pose and the results of this composition
July 13th, 2022
Kathy
ace
@grammyn
Thanks Katy. You're always so kind.
July 13th, 2022
bkb in the city
Fun shot
July 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close