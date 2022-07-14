Previous
Orange lily by randystreat
Photo 3053

Orange lily

30 Photos Project - eye catching
This flower caught my eye last evening.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
836% complete

Corinne C ace
It's a beautiful flower. It's catching my eyes on the screen too.
July 15th, 2022  
