Photo 3057
Yellow and Blue
30 Photos Project - just 2 colors
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments: 2
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
18th July 2022 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
blue
,
patterns
,
tote
,
make-30-2022
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely colours!
July 18th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice fabrics and complementary colours.
July 18th, 2022
