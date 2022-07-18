Previous
Next
Yellow and Blue by randystreat
Photo 3057

Yellow and Blue

30 Photos Project - just 2 colors
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
837% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Lovely colours!
July 18th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice fabrics and complementary colours.
July 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise