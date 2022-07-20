Sign up
Photo 3059
He just can't get enough of me
30 Photos Project - self portrait
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 daily shots
Taken
20th July 2022 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
self
,
portrait
,
make-30-2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Smile for the day! You make a wonderful muse Kathy!
July 21st, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
So talented guy--( your hubby?)I do portrait paintings hundred of decades ago until I lose my patience- I want quick instant results so I switched to abstract.btw, you're so charming💕❤️
July 21st, 2022
katy
ace
I think this is an incredible way to portray a self portrait. Nicely done Kathy
July 21st, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Well done and very creative
July 21st, 2022
Kathy
ace
@olivetreeann
Thank you Ann. You're too kind.
@joemuli
Thank you Joey. No the guys is not my husband. It's from an app on my mobile phone PhotoFunia). You're very kind (flattery will get you everywhere. Haha!).
@grammyn
Thanks Katy. It's a cool photo app on my phone.
@corinnec
Thank you Corinne. The creativity comes in picking a good phone app.
July 21st, 2022
