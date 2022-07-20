Previous
He just can't get enough of me by randystreat
Photo 3059

He just can't get enough of me

30 Photos Project - self portrait
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Smile for the day! You make a wonderful muse Kathy!
July 21st, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
So talented guy--( your hubby?)I do portrait paintings hundred of decades ago until I lose my patience- I want quick instant results so I switched to abstract.btw, you're so charming💕❤️
July 21st, 2022  
katy ace
I think this is an incredible way to portray a self portrait. Nicely done Kathy
July 21st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Well done and very creative
July 21st, 2022  
Kathy ace
@olivetreeann Thank you Ann. You're too kind.
@joemuli Thank you Joey. No the guys is not my husband. It's from an app on my mobile phone PhotoFunia). You're very kind (flattery will get you everywhere. Haha!).
@grammyn Thanks Katy. It's a cool photo app on my phone.
@corinnec Thank you Corinne. The creativity comes in picking a good phone app.
July 21st, 2022  
