Photo 3064
Brush, comb and mirror
30 Photos Project - vintage
This set belonged to my grandmother and it's older than me.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3918
photos
96
followers
82
following
839% complete
Views
9
Comments
1
365 daily shots
ILCE-6300
25th July 2022 6:10pm
make-30-2022
,
brush comb mirror
katy
ace
What a beautiful set. I think there was one in my family like this too but I can't remember whose it was and l don't have it. What a treasure and the perfect subject for this prompt Kathy
July 26th, 2022
