First one on the right by randystreat
Photo 3066

First one on the right

30 Photos Project - my neighborhood
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Kathy

katy ace
Nice golden hour light on your house (Neighbor's?) and neighborhood
July 28th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
Wonderful and quiet hood— btw,don’t shoot and drive pls❤️👌
July 28th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful pano.
July 28th, 2022  
