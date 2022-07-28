Sign up
Photo 3067
Dill
30 Photos Project - botanical
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
7
5
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3922
photos
97
followers
83
following
Tags
botanical
,
dill
,
make-30-2022
JackieR
ace
Oh this is stunning! Looks like page from a Victorian botany book. A huuuuge fav
July 28th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
This belongs in a recipe book! Beautifully done.
July 28th, 2022
Pyrrhula
A beautiful editing of this nice dille capture. Fav.
July 28th, 2022
Kathy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thanks Jackie. Taken on the patio. Concrete with mud stains is the background. (I cloned out the goose s**t)
@olivetreeann
Thank you Ann.
@pyrrhula
Thank you Ferry.
July 28th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
Cool details ❤️
July 28th, 2022
katy
ace
Kathy! This is amazing! I agree with
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
and
@olivetreeann
it Is absolutely perfect and a FAV
July 28th, 2022
dreary.radio
ace
amazing. the way you've edited makes the dill look like a huge tree!
July 29th, 2022
