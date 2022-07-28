Previous
Dill by randystreat
Photo 3067

Dill

30 Photos Project - botanical
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Kathy

@randystreat
JackieR ace
Oh this is stunning! Looks like page from a Victorian botany book. A huuuuge fav
July 28th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
This belongs in a recipe book! Beautifully done.
July 28th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
A beautiful editing of this nice dille capture. Fav.
July 28th, 2022  
Kathy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanks Jackie. Taken on the patio. Concrete with mud stains is the background. (I cloned out the goose s**t)
@olivetreeann Thank you Ann.
@pyrrhula Thank you Ferry.
July 28th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
Cool details ❤️
July 28th, 2022  
katy ace
Kathy! This is amazing! I agree with @30pics4jackiesdiamond and @olivetreeann it Is absolutely perfect and a FAV
July 28th, 2022  
dreary.radio ace
amazing. the way you've edited makes the dill look like a huge tree!
July 29th, 2022  
