Photo 3069
Backyard Birdwatching
30 Photos Project - books
Just so you know I'm having difficulty with leaving comments. I think Ross has been notified, because others have had similar problems. I wll view and comment in the next few days. Hopefully, it will improve.
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
books
,
make-30-2022
Jennie B.
Nice still life set up.
July 30th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Nice composition and I envy your spot!
July 30th, 2022
