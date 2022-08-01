Previous
Now, what's for lunch? by randystreat
Photo 3071

Now, what's for lunch?

The morning was lazy, gray overcast so breakfast was late.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
That is a question I find myself asking everyday as I stare into the refrigerator! Love the lighting on this.
August 2nd, 2022  
katy ace
This is an absolutely gorgeous low-key photo that makes me think of a Rembrandt. It looks especially beautiful on black
August 2nd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
So beautiful low key still life!
August 2nd, 2022  
summerfield ace
you are a master in this kind of still life setting and lighting. my hat's off to you. aces!
August 2nd, 2022  
