Photo 3071
Now, what's for lunch?
The morning was lazy, gray overcast so breakfast was late.
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
9
4
1
365 daily shots
ILCE-6300
1st August 2022 12:09pm
Public
banana
,
mug
,
plate
,
peel
,
crumbs
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That is a question I find myself asking everyday as I stare into the refrigerator! Love the lighting on this.
August 2nd, 2022
katy
ace
This is an absolutely gorgeous low-key photo that makes me think of a Rembrandt. It looks especially beautiful on black
August 2nd, 2022
Corinne C
ace
So beautiful low key still life!
August 2nd, 2022
summerfield
ace
you are a master in this kind of still life setting and lighting. my hat's off to you. aces!
August 2nd, 2022
