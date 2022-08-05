Sign up
Photo 3075
Last night's light show
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
2
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3932
photos
97
followers
84
following
842% complete
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
4th August 2022 9:15pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
lightning
PhotoCrazy
ace
cool capture!
August 5th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Awesome!!
August 5th, 2022
