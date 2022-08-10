Sign up
Photo 3080
Patterns
Woke up this morning and the light was shining on these shawls. I like the patterns used to knit them.
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
3
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Tags
patterns
,
shawls
katy
ace
Girl! I am continuously impressed with your industriousness these are so beautiful. You must just sit and knit all day long
August 10th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
They are gorgeous! I love their colors and the patterns are beautiful
August 10th, 2022
Pyrrhula
They are beautiful knitted. Wel done.
August 10th, 2022
