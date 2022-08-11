Sign up
Photo 3081
Abstract 8-11-2022
Thought maybe I'd throw in an abstract since I have seen others post such nice ones.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
4
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
abstract
,
mosaic
Dixie Goode
ace
That is fun.
August 11th, 2022
katy
ace
I really like this one Kathy it looks almost like stained glass
August 12th, 2022
Mallory
ace
Wow, this is so creative.
August 12th, 2022
bkb in the city
Well done
August 12th, 2022
