Photo 3085
Cosmos
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
2
3
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3943
photos
99
followers
85
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
15th August 2022 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
cosmos
Call me Joe
ace
Love the title and shot❤️⭐️
August 15th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Gorgeous- they do look as if they just landed
August 15th, 2022
