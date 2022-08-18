Sign up
Photo 3088
In flight
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
18th August 2022 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
multiple
,
exposures
,
zinnias
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️
August 19th, 2022
katy
ace
This is really pretty and I love the motion of the butterfly
August 19th, 2022
