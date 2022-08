My name in kitchen tools

Get Pushed Challenge 523

My partner challenged me to create my name by either photographing letters seen about and making a collage or by getting items found in nature - leaves, stones etc and writing your name with them. Thought and thought and the weather has been unpredictable (thunder and lightning and rain) so I thought I try to used things available at home. As I look at the challenge again, I'm not sure I really carried it out. May try again tomorrow.