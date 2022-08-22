Previous
All that's needed is a needle ... by randystreat
Photo 3092

All that's needed is a needle ...

and some roving.

for the Crafty, Crafting Minimal Challenge
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Kathy
GaryW
It really pops on black!
August 23rd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful minimalism. I really can’t imagine how you sew something with that. Is it cotton?
August 23rd, 2022  
