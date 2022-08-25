Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3095
Morganton Collage
Get Pushed Challenge 525
My partner this week challenged me to a morning walk. As if that wasn't enough of a challenge, I need to take photos too. These are some photos of downtown. It was early and most businesses were not open.
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3953
photos
100
followers
85
following
847% complete
View this month »
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
downtown
,
randystreat-gp
,
get-pushed-525
Kathy
ace
@mirroroflife
I hope you enjoy a little early morning walk around the downtown area where I live. Thank you for your challenge.
August 25th, 2022
JackieR
ace
What a fabulous and interesting collage. Lovely to see your town Kathy!! Favved
August 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close