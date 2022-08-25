Previous
Morganton Collage by randystreat
Morganton Collage

Get Pushed Challenge 525
My partner this week challenged me to a morning walk. As if that wasn't enough of a challenge, I need to take photos too. These are some photos of downtown. It was early and most businesses were not open.
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Kathy ace
@mirroroflife I hope you enjoy a little early morning walk around the downtown area where I live. Thank you for your challenge.
August 25th, 2022  
JackieR ace
What a fabulous and interesting collage. Lovely to see your town Kathy!! Favved
August 25th, 2022  
