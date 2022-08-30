Sign up
Photo 3100
Straighten up!
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
28th August 2022 6:32pm
Tags
grass
,
lines
,
patterns
,
moss
,
metal building sides
,
concrete landscape bricks
