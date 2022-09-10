Sign up
Photo 3111
But I just want to get out of the rain.
I chased the neighbor's peacocks off my (covered) patio. They trotted off but circled back. I was waiting on them. I managed to outlast them this time.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
peacock
