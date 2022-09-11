Sign up
Photo 3112
Fire from the sky
Because it's after 10pm and frankly I'm pooped, you get another one from the kinetic light painting series. BOB
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3970
photos
102
followers
86
following
852% complete
View this month »
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
Photo Details
Views
8
8
Fav's
1
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
9th September 2022 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
painting
,
kinetic
