Photo 3115
Black Cat
Seen on a ledge outside one of the apartments where I delivered Meals on Wheels today.
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Creative! The shocked look on his/her face matches the whiskers. Good catch.
September 15th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Nice bit of art.
September 15th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A very expressive cat. I love it!
September 15th, 2022
