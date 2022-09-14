Previous
Black Cat by randystreat
Black Cat

Seen on a ledge outside one of the apartments where I delivered Meals on Wheels today.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Creative! The shocked look on his/her face matches the whiskers. Good catch.
September 15th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Nice bit of art.
September 15th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A very expressive cat. I love it!
September 15th, 2022  
