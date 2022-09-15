Previous
Desperation by randystreat
Photo 3116

Desperation

One more day jam packed full of things I wasn't expecting to do or to take so long to do. I need a photo, I say to myself. What to do? saw this behind me and yeah. I have a subject I thought was halfway interesting.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Kathy

@randystreat
Photo Details

katy ace
Fabulous light and shadows, interesting shapes and no earthly idea what it is.
September 16th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Sometimes days are just too busy for photos!!
September 16th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
It’s intriguing and the light and color is beautiful. It’s still a mystery…
September 16th, 2022  
