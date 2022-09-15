Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3116
Desperation
One more day jam packed full of things I wasn't expecting to do or to take so long to do. I need a photo, I say to myself. What to do? saw this behind me and yeah. I have a subject I thought was halfway interesting.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3974
photos
102
followers
86
following
853% complete
View this month »
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
15th September 2022 6:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
window blind
katy
ace
Fabulous light and shadows, interesting shapes and no earthly idea what it is.
September 16th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Sometimes days are just too busy for photos!!
September 16th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
It’s intriguing and the light and color is beautiful. It’s still a mystery…
September 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close