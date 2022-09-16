Previous
Next
Sisal tree by randystreat
Photo 3117

Sisal tree

If a person makes gifts and/or decorations for Christmas, he/she has to start early. This is a Christmas tree made from sisal cord. It's actually a practice round for making one from green sisal fiber.

"Christmas Time's A'Comin" Bill Monroe
https://youtu.be/EXfBYXElPII
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
853% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise