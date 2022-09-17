Starry Strand

Get Pushed Challenge 528
These were the instructions for my challenge: Follow this link to a word generator for the letters in your username. Use one or more words with at least four letters for your subject or inspiration. Extra points for using more than one, and the longer the word(s) the more points you get. You may NOT use the word YARN. Too easy. How does that sound? https://word.tips/unscramble/Randystreat/
Yikes. So many words. I don't know the meaning of many of them. Which one(s) do I chose? A friend helped me with some ideas, but I had already sort of settled on this. Then I took it into Photoshop. Hope it's not too much over the top. But I sure had a good time.
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you so much Jackie.