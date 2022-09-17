Previous
Next
Starry Strand by randystreat
Photo 3118

Starry Strand

Get Pushed Challenge 528
These were the instructions for my challenge: Follow this link to a word generator for the letters in your username. Use one or more words with at least four letters for your subject or inspiration. Extra points for using more than one, and the longer the word(s) the more points you get. You may NOT use the word YARN. Too easy. How does that sound? https://word.tips/unscramble/Randystreat/
Yikes. So many words. I don't know the meaning of many of them. Which one(s) do I chose? A friend helped me with some ideas, but I had already sort of settled on this. Then I took it into Photoshop. Hope it's not too much over the top. But I sure had a good time.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
854% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
@mcsiegle Hope you like this one. I got carried away.
September 17th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Great composition for your challenge!
September 17th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Excellent execution of extremely extra special challenge
September 17th, 2022  
Kathy ace
@jacqbb Thank you.
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you so much Jackie.
September 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise