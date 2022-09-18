Previous
Next
Autumn gourds and corn by randystreat
Photo 3119

Autumn gourds and corn

18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
854% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Lovely close up. I love the colours.
September 19th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
Wonderful capture and colors ❤️
September 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise