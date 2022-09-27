Previous
Wind before the storm? by randystreat
Wind before the storm?

Nah, just in an area of high pressure. Sun shining and the air is cooler, but certainly not cold. The leaves on the trees are dancing, the flowers are waving and the windmill is spinning!
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tunia McClure ace
I like your description.
September 28th, 2022  
