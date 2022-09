Lily

Get Pushed Challenge 530

My challenge - "how about the prompt wabi-sabi meaning transience, imperfection, asymmetry, roughness..."

The challenges involved were to find a suitable subject and then to capture the beauty in it. I saw this dried Easter lily lanquishing away in my sunroom. I felt the blooms were graceful and a lot like old linens with their color and their texture. They were also asymmetrical, transientl (well past their prime.)