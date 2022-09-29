Sign up
Photo 3125
Watching the weather
The sky was pretty amazing last evening as I set out.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3983
photos
102
followers
85
following
Tags
road
,
sky
,
clouds
Corinne C
It looks like a cloud blanket!
September 29th, 2022
