Profusion of cosmos by randystreat
Photo 3139

Profusion of cosmos

Looking about for some naturally backlit subjects for my get pushed challenge, I thought I'd try the flowers against the sun. Never could get the right angle for the challenge photo, but I thought this was sort of pretty.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Kathy ace
@shutterbug49 - Debbie this made me think of the photo you posted a short while ago. No intention of copying but I did enjoy yours.
October 14th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture among the flowers. Great POV
October 14th, 2022  
katy ace
It is very pretty with that fabulous low POV, Kathy
October 14th, 2022  
