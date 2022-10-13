Sign up
Photo 3139
Profusion of cosmos
Looking about for some naturally backlit subjects for my get pushed challenge, I thought I'd try the flowers against the sun. Never could get the right angle for the challenge photo, but I thought this was sort of pretty.
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
3
3
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
cosmos
Kathy
ace
@shutterbug49
- Debbie this made me think of the photo you posted a short while ago. No intention of copying but I did enjoy yours.
October 14th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful capture among the flowers. Great POV
October 14th, 2022
katy
ace
It is very pretty with that fabulous low POV, Kathy
October 14th, 2022
