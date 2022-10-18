Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3144
Happy is good fruit
Picked up a couple of Asian pears at an Asian restaurant several weeks ago. Somehow I never ate this one yet. When I picked it up today to eat it, I noticed this face. It made me happy.
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4002
photos
102
followers
85
following
861% complete
View this month »
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
3144
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
18th October 2022 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
asian pear
,
smiling face
Corinne C
ace
Such a lucky find! I love the low key here.
October 18th, 2022
Pyrrhula
Funny find and capture.
October 18th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
Happy is the new healthy ❤️👌
October 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close