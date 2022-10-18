Previous
Happy is good fruit by randystreat
Photo 3144

Happy is good fruit

Picked up a couple of Asian pears at an Asian restaurant several weeks ago. Somehow I never ate this one yet. When I picked it up today to eat it, I noticed this face. It made me happy.
Kathy

Corinne C ace
Such a lucky find! I love the low key here.
October 18th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
Funny find and capture.
October 18th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
Happy is the new healthy ❤️👌
October 18th, 2022  
