Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3151
Tombstones at Paddy's Creek
There's been some brush and trees cut out around this small graveyard at the state park. This is the first time I've noticed it.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4009
photos
102
followers
86
following
863% complete
View this month »
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
25th October 2022 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
graveyard
Corinne C
ace
Your framing is fantastic and I love the light in this pic
October 25th, 2022
Pyrrhula
Great shot of the Autumn trees and grave yard stones.
October 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close