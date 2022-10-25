Previous
Tombstones at Paddy's Creek by randystreat
Tombstones at Paddy's Creek

There's been some brush and trees cut out around this small graveyard at the state park. This is the first time I've noticed it.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Kathy

Corinne C ace
Your framing is fantastic and I love the light in this pic
October 25th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
Great shot of the Autumn trees and grave yard stones.
October 25th, 2022  
