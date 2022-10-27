Previous
Next
Hold on by randystreat
Photo 3153

Hold on

Song Title - 90
Toward the end of the autumn season when leaves start falling off trees, there are always a few that don't want to leave, which reminds me of the chorus of the Kansas song "Hold On."
https://youtu.be/Mms78YVrmmI
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
863% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
They make a great subject form photography like little people tending to the sky
October 27th, 2022  
katy ace
Terrific song and a fabulous photo that is a really good illustration of it. I like the patterns of the leaves and the branches
October 27th, 2022  
Kathy ace
@corinnec Oh I like that. Little people tending to the sky. Thank you Corinne.
@grammyn Thanks Katy. The song takes me back to my "days". The sky was cloudy so made a blank slate so to speak to silhouette the leaves and branches against.
October 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise