Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3153
Hold on
Song Title - 90
Toward the end of the autumn season when leaves start falling off trees, there are always a few that don't want to leave, which reminds me of the chorus of the Kansas song "Hold On."
https://youtu.be/Mms78YVrmmI
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4011
photos
102
followers
86
following
863% complete
View this month »
3146
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
25th October 2022 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
branches
,
autumn
,
songtitle-90
Corinne C
ace
They make a great subject form photography like little people tending to the sky
October 27th, 2022
katy
ace
Terrific song and a fabulous photo that is a really good illustration of it. I like the patterns of the leaves and the branches
October 27th, 2022
Kathy
ace
@corinnec
Oh I like that. Little people tending to the sky. Thank you Corinne.
@grammyn
Thanks Katy. The song takes me back to my "days". The sky was cloudy so made a blank slate so to speak to silhouette the leaves and branches against.
October 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@grammyn Thanks Katy. The song takes me back to my "days". The sky was cloudy so made a blank slate so to speak to silhouette the leaves and branches against.