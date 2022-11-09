Sign up
Photo 3166
Bright spot in the sky
November 2022 words
Bright
Strange sky tonight!
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
moon
,
clouds
,
nov22words
Corinne C
ace
I like this capture of a dramatic night sky
November 10th, 2022
John Falconer
ace
Well done finding the hole in the clouds. Great shot.
November 10th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
That hint of blue around the moon really stands out on that dramatic sky. Beautiful capture.
November 10th, 2022
