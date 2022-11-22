Sign up
Photo 3179
Cold heart
November 2022 Words
Heart
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
1
0
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
4039
photos
102
followers
85
following
870% complete
3172
3173
3174
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
22nd November 2022 4:34pm
Tags
heart
,
nov22words
Casablanca
ace
Oh that does look both warm and cold at the same time, how clever!
November 22nd, 2022
