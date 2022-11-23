Sign up
Photo 3180
Cooking for Thanksgiving
November 2022 Words
Savory
I'm making and taking a savory dish as well as a sweet one. These are some of the "fixins" for the savory cheesy vegetable casserole.
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
365 daily shots
SM-S901U
23rd November 2022 2:49pm
Tags
veggies
,
nov22words
